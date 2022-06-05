3 children, woman injured after vehicle involved in crash veers into group of pedestrians, Fort Worth police say

Two of the children and the woman are in critical condition at a hospital, police say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three children and a woman have been hospitalized after a vehicle involved in a crash veered into a group of pedestrians Sunday evening, Fort Worth police said.

Police said they responded to the intersection of McCart Avenue and Sycamore School Road in the southern area of the city around 5:40 p.m. in regards to an accident involving pedestrians.

According to police, officers arrived and found two vehicles were involved in a crash and that one of the vehicles then veered into a nearby group.

Three children were transported to Cook Children's Medical Center and a woman was taken to an area hospital, according to police. Police said two of the children and the woman are in critical condition.

A clerk from a nearby gas station told WFAA he rushed over to help after hearing screams. He said he saw one child who was thrown from a stroller and two other children lying on the street.

The clerk said he believes the three children are under 5 years old.

One neighbor told WFAA she sees the woman, who is described as a grandmother, with the three children walking all the time.

"The grandmother walks down the street with the grandbabies. They go to the stores over here then they walk balk," neighbor Ross Sperry said.