Truck barrels through Dallas home, as resident watched TV, but everyone OK, police say

A resident was watching TV when the crash happened, police said.

DALLAS — A resident watching television in Old East Dallas got a surprise late Wednesday night when a truck barreled through their home and into their backyard.

The resident was not injured, and the truck driver is also expected to be OK, police said.

The crash happened on San Jacinto Street, in the Bryan Place neighborhood of Old East Dallas.

Police said the driver of a pickup truck had a medical incident and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the front of a home.

The truck went through the house and into the backyard of the home.

Surveillance video from a neighbor showed the crash happen. The truck went through a stop sign at a three-way intersection and directly into the home, not appearing to slow down as the crash happened.

The man inside the home was watching TV but was not struck by the truck. The truck driver was taken to a hospital and was expected to be OK, police said.