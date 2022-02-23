Taking a look at some of the major accidents icy roads caused in North Texas

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 36 accidents listed as "major" crashes in Fort Worth, according to online police records.

It didn't take much precipitation to cause havoc on North Texas roads Wednesday morning.

Winter weather has returned to North Texas, and sleet and freezing rain caused issues for many drivers across the area.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for most of North Texas on Wednesday morning, including Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton Counties. Accumulations of 0.10" to 0.20" of ice are possible during this time period.

Traffic was slow-moving, and several accidents were being reported across North Texas.

MedStar, the ambulance company that services Fort Worth, said that between 3:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., crews had responded to 28 crashes compared to four during the same time Tuesday.

Between that same time period, Fort Worth police had responded to 36 crashes, according to online police records.

Here is a look at some of the area's major crashes that happened because of this winter weather.

Allen

U.S. 75 southbound was shut down in Allen at Stacy Road due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler Amazon truck.

This is near the Allen Premium Outlets and just west of Fairview.

Bedford

As of 8:23 a.m., the Bedford Police Department was assisting Hurst PD with closing S.H. 183 West Bound Toll Lanes.

The westbound entrance ramps for the tolls were shut down and vehicles on the toll had to exit using the Brown Trail exit onto the westbound access road.

Around 9:00 a.m., all westbound toll lane entrance and exit ramps opened back up.

Dallas

As of 7:49 a.m. Wednesday in Dallas, there had been 18 accidents since midnight, according to the Dallas Fire Department.

As of 10:03 a.m., all managed lanes on LBJ Express were closed due to the winter weather and icy conditions, according to local officials. The closures will be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

Denton

WFAA crews spotted black ice along the Interstate 35E bridge over Lewisville Lake.

As of 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, eastbound U.S. 380 near Rockhill Road was shut down with a five-vehicle crash, according to the Denton Fire Department. Westbound U.S. 380 was down to one lane.

The bridge was covered in ice, Denton officials said.

As of 7:55 a.m., all U.S. 380 lanes were open at Rockhill Road. All elevated surfaces were covered in ice, according to the Denton Fire Department.

Fort Worth

Around 7:18 a.m. Wednesday, there was a crash involving multiple 18-wheelers on Interstate 30 in west Fort Worth at Linkcrest Drive. There were minor injuries, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

MedStar was also responding to a crash on the Interstate 35W overpass to Loop 820 westbound and requesting the ramp be shut down.

As of 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, the North Freeway Tollway (I-35W) Express Lanes had been shut down in both directions, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. However, I-35W remained open in both directions.

[7:45AM UPDATE]- @TxDOT will be closing the North Freeway Tollway Express lanes Southbound and Northbound (@TEXpressLanes). I-35 remains open in both directions. #TrafficAlert — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) February 23, 2022

McKinney

As of 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, the McKinney Police Department had officers working on multiple accidents city-wide due to deteriorating road conditions.

U.S. 380 east of the airport was shut down in both directions due to an eight-vehicle crash, police officials said. The highway was later reopened around 7:44 a.m.

Wednesday morning, there was also a bus accident at the long bridge on FM 3286 in between Branch and Lucas, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were in the process of clearing the area. No children were injured, county officials said.

Plano

As of 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, elevated surfaces were starting to ice, according to City of Plano officials. Public Works crews had been out for hours driving the roads and sanding.

Trees and limbs were also coming down, Plano officials said. This was a continuation of the impact the area saw two weeks ago.

Plano officials are asking residents who have trees down to call the Public Works main line at 972-769-4140.

Rockwall

Around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, a cab sheered off and crashed underneath an 18-wheeler on Eastbound IH 30 and FM3549, according to Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron.

As of 9:41 a.m., the jack-knifed 18-wheeler had been cleared. However, a crash on Eastbound IH 30 at Ridge Road in Rockwall has both directions on the highway backed up. Crews were working to clear the roadway and treating the bridges for ice accumulation.

Rockwall's officers are on the roads helping to work with these collisions.

Geron is asking Rockwall drivers to stay home or slow down if you need to be on the road.

Southlake

As of 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, Eastbound Highway 114 from Roanoke to Southlake was backed up with traffic, according to the Southlake Department of Public Safety.

The precipitation overnight caused some Southlake roads to build up some ice and become slick, officials said. City workers were sanding Highway 114 and the White Chapel overpass Wednesday morning.