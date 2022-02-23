Live updates: Winter weather conditions, school closings, radar as sleet moves in

Here are the latest updates from around North Texas as we move through the day.

Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a threat to cause issues on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.

Latest weather conditions

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for most of North Texas on Wednesday morning, including Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton Counties. Counties to the south of Interstate 20 remained under a Winter Weather Advisory at 4 a.m.

Sleet, including thundersleet, was being reported in parts of North Texas. The sleet was mostly light and scattered across the area, moving into Tarrant County around 4 a.m.

This will be an ice and sleet event for us, not a snow event.

Accumulations of 0.10" to 0.20" of ice are possible between Wednesday and Thursday.

Watch live radar:

Latest school closings

Several school closings near North Texas had been announced early Wednesday morning, including Gainesville ISD, Decatur ISD, and Alvord ISD.

Others, like Aledo and Weatherford, were planning to have a two-hour delay.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and Mesquite ISD were among the larger districts not planning a delay or closure. Classes there will remain on schedule, officials said.

Road conditions

Traffic was slow-moving, and several accidents were being reported across North Texas early Wednesday, including a crash involving 18-wheelers on Interstate 30 in west Fort Worth at Linkcrest Drive.

Grapevine police tweeted that bridges and overpasses in the city were "covered in ice," and that officers had already responded to four accidents along Texas 114 and Texas 121.

Our bridges & overpasses are covered in ice, and we’ve already responded to four accidents along SH-114 and SH-121, including this one off Main Street. If you must travel today, please use caution and take it slow. We want everyone to reach their destination safely. #DFWtraffic pic.twitter.com/upiSizkQWk — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) February 23, 2022

DART suspends rail service

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has suspended all rail service for Wednesday and put the bus routes on a Sunday schedule. DART will provide shuttles between stations to help make up for the lack of rail service, as winter weather moves into North Texas.

Abbott orders storm preps

Gov. Greg Abbott late Tuesday ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase its readiness to "Level II," meaning an escalated response for expected winter weather across the state.

Starting 7 a.m. Wednesday, state agencies involved with the Texas Emergency Management Council will report to the State Operations Center at 7 a.m. to help with any winter weather response. The agencies include the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"The State of Texas is taking action to prepare our communities and equip first responders and local officials with necessary resources to respond and address severe winter weather in the coming days," Abbott said. "As we continue to monitor weather conditions, Texans are encouraged to heed the guidance of local officials and stay mindful of changing weather conditions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."