Polling locations closed Thursday throughout North Texas due to icy conditions

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — There were posted signs up at all Collin County polling sites on Wednesday letting people know polls closed at 2 p.m. and will stay closed through Thursday because of inclement weather.

Collin County elections administrator Bruce Sherbet says the decision was made to keep voters and poll workers off icy roads.

The posted signs didn't stop people from walking up to closed doors Wednesday. The polls had been open for seven hours and won't open again until Friday, which is historically the heaviest early voting day.

"Our election workers, some are older, and we don't want them in the middle of the night getting to and from polling places," said Sherbet.

But it's worth noting that on Tuesday, the day before, 10,559 people had voted early. That is more than double last Friday's totals which tells Sherbet something.

"They're probably looking at the weather themselves and saying I'm gonna get this out of the way right now instead of waiting," he said.

Bruce says the closures should not impact voting. He says primaries are usually a low turnout and are currently tracking at 18% to 19% turnout.

State Rep. Jeff Leach took to Twitter on Wednesday saying, "They should open polls over the weekend or on Monday to make up for lost time."

Leach added that any adjustments to polling may not be authorized by state law and should be an issue worth addressing in the next legislative session.

"There is still plenty of opportunities still in this election," said Sherbet.

In Collin County, Friday and Election Day on Tuesday are full 12-hour days, where polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.