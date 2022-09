Houses in Paloma Creek North have been evacuated and police warn to avoid the area.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Little Elm and Denton police officers are handling a bomb threat in north Denton County, police say.

The bomb threat was reported in the 1400 block of Morning Dove Drive in Paloma Creek North.

Houses in the immediate area have been evacuated.

Police are warning residents to stay away from the area.