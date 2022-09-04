Fight in parking lot leads to deadly shooting in southwestern Dallas, police say

Police said they found Juan Romero shot inside an apartment and he later died. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

DALLAS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening at a Dallas apartment complex.

According to the police department, officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of South Cockrell Hill Road. When they got there, officers said they found 25-year-old Juan Romero shot in an apartment.

Romero was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police believe three men were fighting in a parking lot when someone started shooting. It's not clear if Romero was involved in the fight.

Officers said two apartments and vehicles were also hit by gunfire. No one else was hurt.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Joshua Romero by calling 214-671-3645 or emailing Joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.