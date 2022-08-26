Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Arlington apartment, police say

Arlington police say Darius Brown has been charged for Donald Hunt's murder. According to them, Hunt was in a relationship with Brown's relative.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police said a suspect has been charged for the shooting death of a man found at an apartment complex in August.

The police department identified the victim as Donald Hunt and the suspect as Darius Brown.

On Aug. 26, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive after getting a call about a reported shooting, police say.

Upon arrival, police said they found Hunt lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arlington police said Brown was found and arrested on Sept. 3 by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force. The 32-year-old has been charged for murder.