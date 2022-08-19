Police ramp up security at Arlington high school after social media threat

The Arlington Police Department said it was aware of a social media post threatening violence at Lamar High School and added more resources in and around the school.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police have increased security measures at Lamar High School after reports of a social media threat of violence against the school.

Both the Arlington Police Department and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat, and out of an abundance of caution, added additional police resources in and around the school.

Arlington police told WFAA on Friday it was investigating the situation and were working to determine who posted the threat.

"We take all threats against schools very seriously," APD said in a statement. "We’d like to remind the public that making a threat against a school – regardless of whether that threat is real or fake – is a serious crime with serious consequences. We will not hesitate to file criminal charges against anyone who makes these threats."