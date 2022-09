Dallas police confirmed to WFAA it is working a shooting where three people have been shot and one of those people has died.

DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Police at the scene said there was one person in custody.

