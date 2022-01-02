LIST: North Texas school districts announce plans ahead of winter storm

From Dallas ISD to Garland ISD, here is a look at which North Texas school districts are closing down during this winter weather event.

DALLAS — With North Texas anticipating a significant winter storm to move in Wednesday evening, many school districts are monitoring the situation and are preparing to adjust their plans for the upcoming school days.

As of Tuesday morning, a winter storm watch was issued for most of North Texas from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. This is due to the possibility of moderate to heavy mixed winter precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to three inches will be possible.

Ice accumulations of up to 1/3 of an inch will be possible from Wednesday evening to Thursday afternoon. A winter storm warning has been issued for areas NW of the Metroplex and across the Red River in Oklahoma from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday due to higher winter weather accumulations.

Below is a list of announcements schools districts in North Texas have made so far in regards to their plans of closing down. School districts with active closures have been marked "- closed." WFAA will continuously update this story as more closures are announced.

Allen ISD

As of Monday, Allen ISD officials said they are keeping an eye on the upcoming winter weather and will post updates to the district's website with any potential school closures.

Families will be notified in the following order and manner:

An email will go out through School Messenger to each family and staff member, sent from publicinfo@allenisd.org. If parents opted into school messenger text alerts, they will also receive a text message. A posting will be made on our district website: www.allenisd.org A posting will be made on our three official AISD social media channels: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. News stations will be contacted.

Arlington ISD

Monday, Arlington ISD posted a winter weather plan for the district.

The post said closings or school delays will be sent by email and text messages to parents who are opted in to receive communication from the district.

District leaders ask parents to make sure notifications are set up correctly in Parent Self Serve. We also announce closures or delays on our website, Facebook and Twitter.

Arlington ISD typically will have a decision made and posted by 5:30 a.m.

Carroll ISD

As of Monday afternoon, Carroll ISD sent out a Tweet saying district leaders will be monitoring weather alerts throughout the week.

The district sent an email to parents Monday that included the district's "Inclement Weather Procedures."

All updates will be posted on Carroll ISD's Twitter account.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD posted details about its plan for this week on Monday.

If school is closed or delayed, the district said it will begin notifying parents, students and staff as early as possible. Initial messages will be sent between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., according to district officials. They will reach out in these three ways:

Parent Square Notification System (phone call and text message)

District Website

District Social Media (Facebook & Twitter)

Between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., district leaders will monitor temperature and precipitation levels to project the threat to roads, driveways and sidewalks.

The decision to postpone or cancel classes due to inclement weather is based on analysis of all available information at the time the decision to delay or close schools must be made.

The Superintendent, or an Associate Superintendent in the Superintendent’s absence, decides whether or not to modify the regular school schedule, according to the district's post on Monday.

Cedar Hill ISD - closed

All Cedar Hill ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed and all activities are cancelled for both Thursday Feb. 3 and Friday Feb. 4.

Dallas ISD - closed

Dallas ISD has decided to close all of its schools and administrative offices for both Thursday and Friday, according to district officials.

Schools and administrative offices will be re-opened the following Monday, district officials said.

Due to anticipated inclement weather, all Dallas ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.



Denton ISD

Denton ISD posted its inclement weather policy to its district website Monday.

Administrators closely monitor weather predictions and consult with neighboring districts, according to Denton ISD.

District leaders also said parents are the "ultimate decision-makers" on whether or not their students will attend school, and should notify the school as they would for any absence if the parent chooses to keep their student home.

The decision to physically close the district's school buildings for in-person learners and staff due to inclement weather will be made before 6 a.m., when possible.

Garland ISD - closed

Garland ISD will be closed Thursday, according to an email sent to district families and staff. All scheduled activities are canceled.

This day will not be made up.

School closures include ICON Virtual School and Remote Conferencing, as well.

District leaders are asking parents and staff to continue checking Garland ISD’s website and social media platforms for updates. Garland ISD is encouraging students to take home electronic devices Wednesday to complete homework and assignments.

A decision will be made by 4 p.m. Thursday regarding Friday classes.

Grand Prairie ISD

Tuesday at 12:36 p.m., Grand Prairie ISD sent out a Tweet saying the district was monitoring weather conditions and would send out updates as soon as a decision is made regarding closures.

The district also asked parents to look over Grand Prairie ISD's winter weather procedures online.

The final decision to open or close schools will be made by 5:00 a.m., according to district leaders.

Parents will be notified by three ways:

Automated phone calls, via School Messenger (Parent contact information can be updated in Skylert).

Skylert). The information will be posted on the district’s website.

District Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts

The Superintendent makes the final decision. The Emergency Management Director also works with many agencies, including local police and fire departments and emergency management, National Weather Service and district personnel who are mobile in the city.

Irving ISD

On Tuesday, Irving ISD sent out a Tweet asking parents to look over its winter weather plan posted in January.

To learn if Irving ISD has made a weather announcement, parents can check out these places:

District’s Social Media pages: Facebook, Facebook Español and Twitter.

School Messenger (phone call, email and text)

Website: IrvingISD.net

Mesquite ISD

As of Tuesday, Mesquite ISD leaders said they are monitoring the weather forecast and haven't made any decisions yet about school closures.

If any closures or delays happen, parents will be notified by phone call, email and text no later than 6 a.m., according to Mesquite ISD.

Any updates will also be posted to the district's website and social media pages.

Plano ISD

At 3:23 on Tuesday, Plano ISD sent out a Tweet saying the district was monitoring the weather and would follow Plano ISD's weather-related guidelines if any closures were to happen.

If there are any delays or closures, Plano ISD will announce them through various communication tools:

Rockwall ISD

On Monday night, Rockwall ISD posted on Facebook that district leaders are monitoring the weather forecast for the week. If there are any closures or delays, Rockwall ISD will notify parents in these ways:

Phone call

Mobile app

E-mail

Website

Social media

The district also has inclement weather information on its website, which asks parents to make sure any contact information is up to date.

To check or update certain data, parents can log on to the district's Family Access system.