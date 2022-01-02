Dallas ISD closing schools Thursday, Friday because of winter storm

Schools and administrative offices will be re-opened the following Monday, district officials said.

DALLAS — With the potential for severe winter weather in North Texas beginning Wednesday evening, Dallas ISD has decided to close all of its schools and administrative offices for both Thursday and Friday.

This comes after a winter storm watch was issued Tuesday that would last for most parts of North Texas from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. This is due to the possibility of moderate to heavy mixed winter precipitation.

Snow accumulations of up to three inches will be possible. Ice accumulations of up to 1/3 of an inch will be possible from Wednesday evening to Thursday afternoon.

Due to anticipated inclement weather, all Dallas ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.



Due to anticipated inclement weather, all Dallas ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.

A winter storm warning has been issued for areas NW of the Metroplex and across the Red River in Oklahoma from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday due to higher winter weather accumulations.