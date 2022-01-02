LIST: Warming centers open in North Texas ahead of winter storm

Snow and ice accumulations will be possible. Here are the warming centers and shelters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

DALLAS — North Texas is under a winter storm watch starting from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. Snow and ice accumulations will be possible.

ERCOT says the power grid should be reliable. We aren't expecting the sort of winter storm we saw last year. Nevertheless, warming centers are opening up in North Texas.

Statewide warming centers: The Texas Department of Emergency Management says Texans seeking warming center information, can contact 211. To notify local and state partners of warming center activations, contact your local office of emergency management.

Dallas County

Fair Park's Automobile Building will be a shelter during the winter storm. Doors open at noon Wednesday.

If your organization wants to be a temporary shelter, go to these links to apply. Application: https://bit.ly/3ofthc9 Training Event: https://bit.ly/34oR6qS

City leaders say they will still have their regular warming centers open.

"Residents who need relief from the extreme cold are welcome to visit any Park and Recreation or Library facility during their normal business hours (excluding holidays) for temporary relief from the cold."

Recreational Centers hours vary by location. Go here for more information.

The Salvation Army says in Dallas County, the Garland Corps will offer inclement weather shelter.

Fort Worth

Libraries and community centers in Fort Worth can be used as warming stations during normal business hours. Residents should call to check on hours to make sure they're open before going.

Safe Haven of Tarrant County's shelters and hotline are open 24/7. The city of Arlington says, "In the event of significant winter weather in the coming days, services will still be available. If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the hotline at 1-877-701-7233. http://safehaventc.org"

Collin County

In Collin County, the Plano Corps and McKinney Corps will offer inclement weather shelter, according to the Salvation Army.

Denton County

In Denton County, the Lewisville Corps will offer inclement weather shelter, according to the Salvation Army.

Arlington

Arlington Life Shelter is activating its cold-weather shelter for Wednesday through Sunday. Once at capacity, they will refer guests to the Salvation Army.