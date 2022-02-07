Large police presence in Haltom City as search underway for armed suspect

Police are asking residents in the area of Glenview Drive and Denton Highway to stay indoors.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — There is a large police presence in Haltom City as authorities search for an armed suspect, according to police.

Haltom City police are asking residents in the area of Glenview Drive and Denton Highway to stay indoors as officers work an "active scene."

Police released a map of the search area here.

Police say the suspect in question is a white male with dark hair, a blue shirt, blue pants and a "battle belt." According to police, the suspect is armed with a rifle.

Further details were not released as police continue to work the scene.

Officers from Fort Worth and North Richland Hills, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, have also been seen in the area aiding in the search.