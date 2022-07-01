19-year-old killed, woman injured in shooting at Dallas apartment complex, police say

When officers arrived, they found one victim, identified as 19-year-old Jamiah McCoy, on the ground with a gunshot wound.

DALLAS — One woman has died, and another is in the hospital following a shooting late Thursday night, Dallas police said.

Around 11:50 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Tides Apartments located in the 9500 block of Wickersham Road. When officers arrived, they found one victim, identified as 19-year-old Jamiah McCoy, on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Officers then found a second victim, a 30-year-old woman, who had also been shot.

McCoy was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said. The 30-year-old woman was also transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released the second victim’s name or any suspect information at this time.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit asks anyone with information concerning this incident to call Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or email at theodore.gross@dallycityhall.com. Reference case number 117929-2022.