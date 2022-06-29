1 person shot, killed by police at Irving hospital

One person has been killed by police at an Irving hospital, the department said in a tweet.

IRVING, Texas — Police killed one person at an Irving hospital, the department said in a tweet Wednesday.

The shooting happened at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving located near the Texas 121 TEXpress toll road and North MacArthur Boulevard.

The department tweeted about the incident just before 9 p.m.

While details were limited, Irving Police said the person was dead and there was no threat to the community.

Irving Police said an update on the incident would be coming at some point Wednesday night.