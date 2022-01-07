Fort Worth police release video of chase, shooting involving domestic violence suspect

The 31-year-old suspect remains hospitalized and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have released body and dash camera video of a domestic incident that led to a man being shot by officers earlier this week.

The suspect, who was identified as 31-year-old Alejandro Molina Cornelio, remains in critical condition in a hospital. He's been charged with three counts of aggravated assault for the July 29 incident.

In a video update Friday night, police said the department responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Olive Place in western Fort Worth.

According to police, Cornelio allegedly pointed a gun at people inside the home and also tried to take children who were inside before fleeing the area.

Police said officers were able to get a vehicle description and eventually located the suspect, but a chase ensued.

In the Friday update, police said Cornelio reportedly called family members who were at the home on Olive Place and threatened to kill his wife and then himself. He also pointed a gun at his head during the calls, according to police.

Police said the suspect eventually drove through the neighborhood while officers were still chasing him. Police said they believed the suspect was trying to drive to the family members' home.

Video released by the department shows a squad car colliding with the suspect's vehicle near a home. Gunshots from officers can then be heard in the videos provided by police.

"As you've seen, the suspect had numerous options available to him that would have led to a different outcome," Robert Alldredge, assistant police chief, said in the video update.

According to police, Cornelio was critically injured and transported to a hospital, where he currently remains.