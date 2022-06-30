21-year-old dies of gunshot after getting dropped off at Dallas hospital, police say

According to police, the two men that dropped off the victim fled in a white Jeep and struck a hospital officer.

DALLAS — Police are looking for any information about a shooting that killed a 21-year-old man late Wednesday night.

According to police, two men dropped off the victim at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center at 11:25 p.m.

Police said 21-year-old Lorenzo Perez died from a gunshot wound shortly after he arrived.

Dallas police said the two men that dropped off Perez fled the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee and ended up hitting a Methodist Central police officer. The officer had minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

There's no information on where the shooting happened or any motive behind it.

Police said no one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact detective Christopher Walton either by calling 214-671-3632 or emailing christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

