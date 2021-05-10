Watch Live: 1 person killed in police shooting, Lancaster officials say

LANCASTER, Texas — One person was shot and killed by police Monday morning in Lancaster, officials said.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at the Rosemont Apartments located at 1605 N Houston School Road.
Officers were responding to reports of someone firing a gun at the apartment complex, according to officials.
No officers were injured in the incident.
