1 woman hurt after gas station shooting, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman was hit in the back by a bullet early Sunday at a Fort Worth gas station, according to police.

The shooting took place shortly before 3 a.m. at the RaceTrac gas station located at 7801 Crowley Road.

The woman and her friend had just left a grocery store across the street before going to the gas station. When they arrived at the gas station, a man they had seen at the store shot at them for unknown reasons, according to police.

A bullet went through the back window and headrest of the car before it hit the woman in the back and fell into a seat. She had a small burn-like injury on her back from the bullet, police said, but is expected to be OK.