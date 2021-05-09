x
33-year-old man shot by cousin, Dallas police say

A disturbance between family members ended in a shooting, according to police.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — A 33-year-old man was shot by a family member outside a home in Dallas late Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. on the 200 block of Mt. Lookout Street.

Several family members were involved in a disturbance inside a home that escalated outside, according to police. 

Credit: WFAA

Then, a 41-year-old man shot their cousin, the victim, before driving away from the scene.

Another family member took the 33-year-old to a local hospital, police said. 

The shooter remains at large.

