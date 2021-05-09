Man shot, robbed at gunpoint in Fort Worth, police say

The victim was walking down the street when the robbery happened, according to police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was shot in the hand early Sunday during a robbery in Fort Worth, police said.

The incident happened around 4:35 a.m. on the 2800 block of NW 28th Street.

The victim was walking down the street when a man pulled up next to him in a car and began "threatening him with a gun," officials said.

When the victim put his hands up in defense, police said the suspect shot him in the hand before taking his necklace and fleeing the scene.