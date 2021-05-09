Man shot, robbed at gunpoint in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was shot in the hand early Sunday during a robbery in Fort Worth, police said.
The incident happened around 4:35 a.m. on the 2800 block of NW 28th Street.
The victim was walking down the street when a man pulled up next to him in a car and began "threatening him with a gun," officials said.
When the victim put his hands up in defense, police said the suspect shot him in the hand before taking his necklace and fleeing the scene.
The victim is expected to survive, according to police. The suspect remains at large.