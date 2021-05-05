WFAA breathes new life into La Vida
Our mission is to elevate voices to connect North Texas with Latin culture and heritage.
WFAA
'La Vida' is here!
Educate
Inform audiences of the customs, culture, and current events impacting Latino communities
Connect
Encourage our audience to form authentic connections and empathy towards Latino heritage
Celebrate
Inspiring North Texans by celebrating the diverse and rich culture of Latino America
La Vida is a new segment on WFAA. Our mission is to elevate voices to connect North Texas with Latin culture and heritage.
La Vida puts WFAA at the forefront of Latino audiences for an English-speaking station. La Vida will pull notes from the past and grow into discussions and issues Latinos are seeing today all across North Texas.
Each week during Hispanic Heritage Month, WFAA News at 10 will feature a La Vida story that will educate, connect or celebrate Latin culture.
Check back at wfaa.com/lavida every week for new stories.
Educate: Inform audiences of the customs, culture, and current events impacting Latino communities
Santos Rodriguez was shot and killed by a Dallas police officer at 12 years old. In 1973, Officer Darrell Cain was interrogating Santos and his brother about a petty theft of a cigarette machine and trying to get a confession by playing Russian Roulette.
For 48 years, Santos' mother Bessie Rodriguez has waited for something in her son’s honor and an acknowledgment of the injustice.
Connect: Encourage our audience to form authentic connections and empathy towards Latino heritage
'I am the American Dream'
There's a unique story behind The Trove in Bishop Arts: co-owner Jaime Uribe came to the U.S. when he was 6 years old. The Trove is his "American Dream." It’s a jewelry store, restaurant and lounge combined with a Mexican flair.
"This whole area is growing so much, and we wanted to be able to bring something different to the neighborhood and bring life to the neighborhood,” said co-owner T.J. Gonzales.
Celebrate: Inspiring North Texans by celebrating the diverse and rich culture of Latino America
You may have heard Cinco de Mayo is more of an American holiday than a Mexican one, but chances are you might not have heard how the often-overlooked history behind the battle of Puebla likely had a major impact on history of the United States.
“I think we have such a huge misconception when it comes to Cinco de Mayo,” said Daisy Rivera, teacher of U.S. history and Mexican-American studies at North Dallas High school.