Kaufman County courthouse intentionally set on fire, officials say

KEMP, Texas — A suspect is at a Dallas hospital after setting a local government building on fire, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Sunday night, there was a fire at the Kaufman County Precinct 4 sub-courthouse in Kemp. This is just northwest of the Cedar Creek Reservoir.

A window was reportedly broken out by a suspect and a fire was intentionally set in the office of the Justice of the Peace. The suspect broke a window and threw a Molotov cocktail into the office, officials said.

There was reportedly no major damage, largely due to a bystander who witnessed the suspect set the fire, called 911, and attempted to control the fire before the Kemp Fire Department arrived.

The suspect has been identified and is in the care of medical professionals at a Dallas hospital, the Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office said. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

Kaufman County is already working on restoration and hopes to minimize service disruption. The Kaufman County Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation.