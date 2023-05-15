Suspect in custody after firing gun at officers and causing SWAT situation, Seagoville police say

A little after 11 a.m., officers arrived at the scene of 301 Modene St. in Seagoville, which is in southeastern Dallas County.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEAGOVILLE, Texas — A North Texas suspect is in custody after multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of an active SWAT situation Monday afternoon in Seagoville, police said.

A little after 11 a.m., officers arrived at the scene of 301 Modene Street in Seagoville, which is north of Simonds Lake Park and south of Balch Springs in southeastern Dallas County.

The situation began as a welfare call, according to Seagoville Chief of Police Ray Calverley. When officers arrived, the suspect reportedly fired a shot from a long gun at the arriving officers. At that point, police started to increase their presence.

"When officers got here, he pretty much immediately, he started taking fire. At least one round was fired at the officers," said Calverely.

Around 11:45 a.m., tactical unit officers could be seen getting to the scene as well. A little after noon, officers blocked off Modene Street. The Waxahachie Police Department's Response and Rescue team could be seen arriving around 12:15 p.m. A police negotiator arrived at the scene soon after.

After some time, a tactical unit launched gas into the house and the suspect surrendered, Calverley said in an update a little after 2 p.m.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and Modene Street will also remain blocked off Monday afternoon. The identity of the suspect has not been provided by police yet.

Waxahachie Police on the scene of active situation Monday 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Larry Zuniga lives two houses away from the SWAT situation and just moved into the area a couple of days ago. While Zuniga got blocked off from the scene, his younger sister was still in their house with her two babies.

"I'm just worried right now, and I can't even get to her," Zuniga said Monday afternoon while the scene was still active. "My heart is beating. I'm just real nervous. And there's nothing I can do. I'm just worried."

Rodney Morgan and Angela Morgan are a brother and sister who said they live right behind the house law enforcement was focused on. They said officers initially told them they had to stay in their house and lock their doors. They were later told they had to clear the area.

I guess it got to a situation where they told us we had to leave," Angela Morgan said while in her car away from the house. "I'm freaking out because I got my grandbaby."

Law enforcement agencies are blocking off Modene St. in Seagoville, TX. There have been reports of someone firing shots at police. Tactical units and Police Negotiators are on scene #WFAA pic.twitter.com/PipNhEIyVq — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) May 15, 2023

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office was also on the scene. Neighbors said they had seen units from the Mesquite Police Department and Balch Springs Department as well.

Around 1 p.m., Mesquite Police said they had initially been requested to assist but officers had since been relieved from the scene.