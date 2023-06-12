Van Zandt County deputy dies in off-duty crash, child flown to Dallas hospital

Sgt. Jeremy McCoy leaves behind a wife and four children.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a beloved deputy who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

According to the VZCSO, on Sunday, around 4:15 p.m., Sgt. Jeremy McCoy was traveling southbound on Hwy 198, near the Phalba area, when the wreck occurred.

"Sgt. McCoy was off duty and in his personal vehicle when he collided with a truck," the VZCSO said. "One of Sgt. McCoy’s children was with him in the vehicle during the collision. The child was flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Dallas with non-life threatening injuries."

Sgt. McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Sgt. McCoy began his law enforcement career in 2006 as a telecommunications operator for the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office," the VZCSO said. "Sgt. McCoy had been employed with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office since May of 2022. In September of 2022, he was promoted to the rank of Patrol Sergeant."

Sgt. McCoy leaves behind a wife and four children.

"The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety," the VZCSO said. "Please keep Sgt. McCoy’s family, both blood and blue, in your thoughts and prayers."

According to DPS, Andrea Deshawn Miller, 42, of Forney, was traveling south on SH 198 and McCoy was behind her. Miller was stopped to turn into a private drive, and McCoy failed to stop.

McCoy struck the rear of Miller's vehicle. Miller was taken to a hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.