1 dead in major accident in Kaufman County

Emergency vehicles are responding to a major crash on the highway involving an SUV and a semi-truck.

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a major crash at U.S. 80 and County Road 309 in Kaufman County following a major crash that left one person dead and another person seriously injured, authorities said.

DPS officials said troopers were dispatched at about 12:50 p.m. to the scene.

Preliminary investigation found an 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on U.S. 80 when a Ford Edge SUV traveling westbound onto the road turned in front of the 18-wheeler and collided into it, officials said.

There were two occupants in the Ford, officials said. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Baylor University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.