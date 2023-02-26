Juvenile shot while playing outside at Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

The victim said he heard a gunshot and then found that he had been shot in the calf, according to police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A juvenile was hospitalized on Sunday after Fort Worth police said he was shot while playing outside at an apartment complex.

Police said officers responded to Cook Children's Medical Center just before 5:45 p.m. in regards to a juvenile who arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose age is unknown, told officers he was outside at the Villas at Sierra Vista apartments on Las Vegas Trail when he heard a gunshot, according to police.

The victim stated he then found that he had been struck in his left calf. Police said the victim did not see where the gunshot came from or who fired it.

According to police, the victim is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.