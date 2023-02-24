Man arrested after shooting 82-year-old Texas woman through her home's back door, police records show

The woman told police she thought the person could have been a relative, called out that relative's name and then heard a gunshot through the door.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An 82-year-old woman was shot through a door of her home on Thursday night, according to Fort Worth police.

The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Circle Park Boulevard, a private residence, for a shooting call.

Officers located the victim, an 82-year-old woman, who told police an unknown man approached the rear door of the home. She thought the person might be a relative, called out that relative's name and then heard a gunshot through the door. The woman told police she felt a sudden pain in her abdomen, saw blood and realized she had been shot.

The suspect ran away on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition for medical treatment, according to Fort Worth police.

Police records showed that 35-year-old Jonathan Howard was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged in connection with the shooting. The Gun Violence Unit was requested to assist in investigating the shooting.