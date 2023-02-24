Texas man convicted for child porn (again) after son reported him

The man was already a registered sex offender after being convicted of possession of child porn in 2003. He was sentenced to three years for that conviction.

GRANBURY, Texas — A North Texas man has been convicted for child porn – again – after his son reported him to law enforcement.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said a federal jury found David Earl Boyd, 64, guilty of two counts of producing child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of penalties for registered sex offenders.

The DOJ said evidence presented during Boyd's trial showed he took sexually explicit images of two young children, ages 6 and 3, in the spring of 2022. Boyd's son found those images in his fathers trash folder, took a screenshot of them and submitted a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which forwarded the tip to law enforcement.

Boyd was arrested and his phone was seized.

According to the DOJ, forensic examiners found thousands of child pornography in an app called “Hide it Pro,” which was previously deleted but the the directory retained the images and videos.

“We are grateful to the defendant’s son for reaching out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children," said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. "It cannot have been easy to report his father’s crimes, but in so doing, he likely saved two children from further victimization. We are proud to hold this predator to account."

Boyd was already a registered sex offender after being convicted of possession of child pornography in Taylor County. In 2003, the state sentenced him to three years and required to register as a sex offender.

He now faces a minimum of 45 years in federal prison, according to the DOJ. Boyd's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 27.