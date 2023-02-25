Fort Worth police investigating triple shooting

Police say the two shootings happened within about 10 minutes and 3 miles from each other.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating two shootings that injured three people early Saturday morning. Officers believe both incidents are connected to one another.

Police were called about the first shooting at around 12:30 a.m. at the Family Dollar store on Hemphill Street.

When they got to the scene, they found a man laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be in critical condition.

About 11 minutes later, police were then called to another shooting. Officers were sent to the southbound lanes of the South Freeway by Altamesa Boulevard.

Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene. One man was shot in his chest and another man was shot in his leg.

Both victims were also sent to a hospital. The man with the chest wound was listed in critical condition while the other is said to be OK.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. No other information is available.