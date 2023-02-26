Two people arrested after fight leads to shooting, Fort Worth police say

Police said the victim was arguing with several people when a fight broke out. One person then shot the victim in his chest.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fight inside a home in Fort Worth led to two people getting arrested and one man in a hospital overnight, according to police.

The department said officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Grayson Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police were told that a large group of people were fighting in a house. While they were heading to the scene, callers were saying the fight had escalated into a shooting.

Officers got to the scene and found a man who was shot in his chest. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police found out that there was an argument between the victim and several others. The argument then turned into a fight which led to the shooting.

Two suspects then fled the home and went to another residence nearby.

Fort Worth police said officers moved to that residence and called for the two to come out. At around 4:30 a.m., the suspects left the home and were arrested.

Police are still investigating the incident. No other information is available at this time.