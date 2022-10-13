Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital

Health care professionals are protesting against the restaurant's addition in John Peter Smith Hospital, saying it brings health problems for patients.

FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction.

Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.

A press release from the committee says cardiologist John Pippin will lead the group from outside to speak at the JPS Board of Managers meeting after the protest.

Nutrition expert Anna Herby and vascular surgeon Rizwan Bukhari also plan to speak out at the meeting.

According to their website, the Physicians Committee focuses on bettering human and animal lives with "plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research." They have 175,000 members worldwide, including 17,000 physician members in the U.S.

The main reason why they're against McDonald's at JPS is because of the food. In the press release, the committee says the "high-fat, meat-heavy" food "puts visitors, patients, and staff at risk for heart disease, diabetes, and other diet-related health problems."

"If John Peter Smith Hospital would like to be a place of wellness and healing, it should provide only affordable, plant-based options that can help people improve heart health, reduce high blood pressure and prevent diabetes, among other health benefits," said Dr. Herby.

At the meeting, Dr. Herby plans to talk to about a study that says people think fast food in hospitals are healthier and helps support hospitals financially. That's another reason why they're against McDonald's at JPS.

Lastly, the committee says food like McDonald's is more expensive than healthier foods, contrary to popular belief.

"Patients and health care providers are often concerned that healthful foods are more expensive, but St. Joseph Health System in Sonoma County, Calif., reports, 'Vegetarian entrées cost about 50 percent less than meat entrées.' The hospital projects saving $5,000 a year by serving more meat-free meals," the committee said in the press release.