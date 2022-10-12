Bedford officers find man stabbed in parking lot, later dies in hospital

When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a parking lot with "extensive" stab wounds, police said.

BEDFORD, Texas — The Bedford Police Department has made an arrest after finding someone earlier in the week stabbed in a parking lot.

Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, Bedford Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1500 block of Shady Lane. This is east of Messenger College and southwest of the Harwood Central Village shopping plaza.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man in a parking lot with "extensive" stab wounds, police said.

Responding officers attempted life-saving measures before the man was taken to Medical City Hospital in North Richland Hills. He later died at the hospital.

At the scene, Bedford Police took another man into custody. He is currently being held at the Euless Jail. Police have not released any names in connection to this stabbing.