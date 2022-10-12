Female gas station employee stabbed during robbery in Dallas, police say

The woman's expected to recover, but no suspects have been arrested.

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for anyone connected to a robbery that resulted in an employee getting stabbed on the job.

The attack happened Tuesday evening on the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard. That's the 7-Eleven gas station on Kiest and South Polk Street.

Police said the female employee was stabbed by the suspects during the robbery and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There's no information on whether the robbers got away with anything. No one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Dallas Police Department. This case is documented as number 185438-2022.