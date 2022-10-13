3-alarm apartment fire in Grand Prairie displaces 25 residents, officials say

Almost twenty apartment units were damaged, officials said. There's no information on what started the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two dozen people are waking up away from home after a three-alarm fire damaged their apartment overnight in Grand Prairie.

Fire officials said they responded to a fire in the 1900 block of Houston Street just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday. When crews arrived to the scene, black smoke and flames were coming from the roof.

Firefighters first attacked the fire offensively but quickly became defensive as it pushed through the rooftop.

The fire was put out around 9:30 p.m. The battalion chief said it is a miracle everyone made it out safely and no one was injured.

Officials said 17 apartment units were damaged and 25 people have been displaced.

Editor's note: Videos in this article say 40 people were displaced because of this fire. Officials later confirmed that 25 people were displaced.

WFAA spoke with Mark Blackwell, a resident who was evacuated from the building:

Grand Prairie Resident Mark Blackwell explains the moment he learned his apartment building caught in fire Wednesday night forcing him to get his 2 kids to safety before flames engulfed the second floor! His kids are sick from the smoke. @wfaa @GPTXFire @GrandPrairiePD pic.twitter.com/vknwuL0tr2 — Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) October 13, 2022