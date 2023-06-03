'We were devastated': Grandmother names one of three children killed in Italy, Texas stabbings

The grandmother of 6-year-old Legend Chapell says he was one of the children killed in Italy, Texas.

ITALY, Texas — As the small town of Italy, Texas, continues to grieve over the deaths of three children at a local home, family members are speaking out over the tragic incident.

Three children -- a 6-year-old and two 5-year-old twins -- were stabbed to death on Friday, and their mother, 25-year-old Shamaiya Hall, is accused in their killings. A 4-year-old and a 13-month-old baby were also injured and flown to nearby hospitals.

Sources with Child Protective Services told WFAA that Hall allegedly stabbed her children when a CPS worker, who suspected the mother was having unsupervised visitations with her children, arrived at the scene to check on her unannounced. The agency confirmed the five children were siblings.

Hall was booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center on three counts of capital murder.

While the three children who were killed have not yet been officially identified, the paternal grandmother of the 6-year-old shared his name with WFAA.

The grandmother, Latanya Dorsey, identified the child as Legend Chapell.

"When I got the phone call about my grandson Legend, we were devastated. We still are. We haven't rest. I haven't been able to eat anything," Dorsey said. "All I can think about is him..."

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office said Hall will likely face more charges, but it's currently unclear what those charges could be.

The children had been previously placed by CPS under the guardianship of another relative.