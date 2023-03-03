North Texas school districts wearing gold and black Monday to support Italy ISD after deadly stabbings

Three unidentified elementary school children were found dead after they were allegedly stabbed by their mother.

ITALY, Texas — Multiple school districts in North Texas are calling on their communities to show support for a neighboring district dealing with a tragedy.

On Friday, a mother in Italy, Texas, was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her five children, killing three of them.

None of the children have been named at this time, but sources tell WFAA that the three deceased were elementary school-aged (a 6-year-old and 5-year-old twins). They were found in a home near Stafford Elementary School.

Their siblings (a 4-year-old and a 13-month-old) were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

In support for the community, multiple school districts are planning to wear Italy ISD's colors - black and gold - on Monday.

Ennis, Waxahachie, Milford, Maypearl, Itasca, Frost, Avalon, and Blooming Grove ISDs are some of the many that have posted on social media asking people to join them "in showing support and love to our neighbors."

Italy ISD said in a statement that any family or community members can seek counseling on Monday morning at the Central Baptist Church's main campus.

What happened in Italy, Texas?

Sources say a mother - identified as 25-year-old Shamaiya Hall - allegedly stabbed her children on Friday when a CPS worker came to check on her unannounced. The worker suspected Hall was having unsupervised visitations with her children, which she wasn't allowed to do.

Hall's children had been placed by CPS under the guardianship of another relative.