Who is Shamaiya Hall? North Texas woman arrested after allegedly stabbing, killing 3 of her kids

We're learning more about the woman who was arrested for allegedly stabbing her five kids. This is not the first time she's been arrested for stabbing someone.

Example video title will go here for this video

ITALY, Texas — Police arrested a mother in Italy, Texas, after she allegedly stabbed three of her children to death and and injured two more of her children Friday, sources told WFAA.

Sources said three elementary school-aged kids were found dead inside a home near Stafford Elementary School in the small Ellis County town on Friday afternoon.

Child Protective Services confirmed to WFAA that all five children were siblings.

Now, we're learning more about who the mother – identified as Shamaiya Hall – is and her criminal history. This is not the first time she's been arrested for allegedly stabbing someone, and it's not the first alleged fatal stabbing tied to her family, either.

Who is Shamaiya Hall?

Hall, according to arrest records obtained by WFAA, is a 25-year-old resident of Forney, Texas. She had been previously arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing her sister's boyfriend in 2017.

The children had been previously placed by CPS under the guardianship of another relative.

Sources with CPS told WFAA that Hall allegedly stabbed her children when a CPS worker, who suspected the mother was having unsupervised visitations with her children, arrived at the scene to check on her unannounced.

Hall's twin sister, Troyshaye Mone Hall, was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing her 7-year-old daughter in June of 2021, according to an arrest affidavit. In October of 2021, Troyshaye Mone Hall was ordered to go to North Texas State Hospital in Vernon.

Shamaiya Hall has been charged with three counts of capital murder.