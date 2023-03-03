Police investigating fatal stabbing of three children in Italy, Texas

ELLIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is in custody in Italy, Texas after three children were stabbed to death and two others were injured Friday, sources told WFAA.
In a statement provided to WFAA, Ellis County Judge Todd Little said that he believed the children's mother was the suspect, but an investigation was ongoing.
Sources said three elementary school-aged kids were found dead inside a home near Stafford Elementary School in the small Ellis County town on Friday afternoon. Two other children were injured and were transported by helicopter to a local hospital.
There is no current additional threat to the greater community, officials said.
The Ellis County Sheriff's Office said Child Protective Services had been at a home on the street where the crime took place, and then quickly called for help.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and citizens of Italy," said Little.
An active investigation remains ongoing at the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.