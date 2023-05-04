Two Dallas teens facing murder charges in the shooting death of 22-year-old, Garland police say

According to the department, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old, both from Dallas, have been charged with murder in the death of Quincy Lee Branch.

GARLAND, Texas — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in the February shooting death of a 22-year-old Dallas man, the Garland Police Department announced.

According to the department, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old, both from Dallas, have been charged with murder in the death of Quincy Lee Branch. Police said the 14-year-old was already in custody on an unrelated charge when they added the charge of murder.

Garland PD said on Sunday, Feb. 5 around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway after a vehicle crashed into the building and caught fire.

While residents were being evacuated from the building, Garland police officers discovered that the two people inside the vehicle that crashed had gunshot wounds.

Both victims, identified as Branch and a 19-year-old from Fort Worth, were transported to a local hospital. Branch later died from his injuries, and the 19-year-old was expected to recover, police said.

Police said the teen suspects, whose names or photos have not been released, are now being held in the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing. Garland police are asking anyone with information concerning this crime to call the department at 972-485-4840.