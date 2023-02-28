Dallas area rapper 2g.Kaash arrested, charged with murder

The Irving rapper was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in January.

DALLAS — A North Texas-based rapper has been arrested and charged in a Dallas murder back in January.

Dallas police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Ghazi Harris, who performs under the name 2g.Kaash. Police said Harris was taken into custody on Friday, Feb. 24.

According to police, Harris is accused in an incident that happened on Thursday, Jan. 19. Police said they responded around 10:45 p.m. that evening to a shooting call in the 5900 block of the North Central Expressway service road.

Police said officers found 33-year-old Khurram Ali inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Further details on the incident were not immediately released.

Harris, who's based out of Irving, recently signed a record deal with Atlantic Records and Sniper Gang Records, a label by popular and successful rapper Kodak Black.

This also isn't the first murder charge Harris has faced.

In February 2021, Harris, who was 18 years old at the time, was involved in some sort of family fight in Irving that led to the shooting death of 35-year-old Keenon Culver.