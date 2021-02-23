Irving police: Suspect in custody after man found on sidewalk bleeding from fatal gunshot

Authorities found a 35-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest Sunday night in the 4200 block of Reserve Way.

IRVING, Texas — A man is in custody after Irving police said he shot and killed another person over the weekend, according to officials.

Authorities said 18-year-old Ghaza Harris is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Keenon Culver Sunday night near the 4200 block of Reserve Way. Officials initially responded to the area after someone called police to report a fight.

When officers arrived at the scene, Culver was found lying on the sidewalk bleeding from a gunshot wound to his chest. He died at the hospital, authorities said.

Officials identified Harris as the suspected shooter during their investigation and issued a murder warrant for his arrest, Irving police said.

Harris turned himself in Tuesday at a Dallas Police substation and was transported to the Irving City Jail.