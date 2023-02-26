18-year-old suspect turns himself in for murder of Lewisville pawn shop owner, police say

Police said three suspects were wanted for shooting and killing 54-year-old Daniel White on Feb. 14.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — One person is in custody in connection to the shooting death of a local pawn shop owner, Lewisville police said.

In a news release, the department said 18-year-old JaTevon Marquise Johnson had turned himself in to Dallas police at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Johnson is believed to be one of three suspects wanted for the death of 54-year-old Daniel White. Police said he was fatally shot on Feb. 14 after the suspects rushed into his pawn shop on South Mill Street and attempted to rob it.

Police said Johnson is now in the Lewisville jail and has been charged for capital murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.

The shooting is still under investigation and the other two suspects are still wanted.

White's family spoke with WFAA at a vigil held the day after he died. They were begging the public to come forward with any information.

"Speak up. I don't care who you are. I don't care if you know them or overheard something," said his wife, Yolanda. "Stand up and do the right thing, because that's what Daniel would've done."

Police say the three suspects were dressed in black hoodies and blue jeans when they ran into White's pawn shop. After one of them shot him, they all left the scene in a Ford Escape SUV and went south on Mill Street towards Interstate 35E.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Lewisville Police Department's tip line at 972-219-8477. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and text information by texting "TipLPD" to 847411. Denton County Crime Stoppers can also accept tips through their website and their P3 Tips phone app.