Teenager fatally shot in Dallas near Lake Highlands High School, police say

In a letter sent to parents, Lake Highlands High School said metal detectors will be used on campus on Wednesday.

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after police said a teenager was fatally shot near a high school in Dallas on Tuesday evening, prompting the school to take action.

Dallas police said officers responded around 5:40 p.m. to the 7300 block of Skillman Street, between Walnut Hill Lane and Royal Lane, in regards to a shooting.

According to police, an unknown suspect shot a teenager and then fled the area.

Police said the teenage victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital, where they died.

The shooting happened less than a mile from Lake Highlands High School, which is part of Richardson ISD.

In a letter obtained by WFAA on Tuesday evening, officials with the school told parents they were made aware of the incident but that details remained limited.

While the school did not say if there was any connection between the shooting and any students, officials said metal detectors will be used as a precaution on Lake Highlands' campus on Wednesday.