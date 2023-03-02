Argument turns into shooting; victim's boyfriend arrested, Fort Worth police say

Police said one of their officers was working as apartment security when they heard the gunshot and saw the suspect leaving the scene.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say they've arrested a man who was on the run after shooting at his girlfriend Wednesday night.

The department said the shooting happened at the Valley at Cobb Park Apartments on East Robert Street. An off-duty officer called for assistance at around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, the officer was working security at the apartment when they heard gunshots and saw an armed man leaving the scene.

Officers spoke with a the victim who said she had been dating the suspect. She told police that he showed up to her apartment and they were arguing when he shot at her multiple times.

The victim was shot in her toe and she left the apartment for her safety. Police said the suspect then threatened another woman in the apartment before he was seen running off.

Fort Worth police then created a perimeter to look for the man. Shortly before 9 a.m., he was found about two miles away, hiding in a creek bed on South Riverside Drive.

Police said the suspect was arrested and sent to a hospital for some minor injuries he had while fleeing the scene.

The victim was treated at the scene. Police said her injury wasn't life-threatening.

No other information is available.

Dallas-Fort Worth resources for victims of domestic/intimate partner violence