Fire engulfs historic 130-year-old Granbury hotel

The fire started around 1:30 a.m., fire officials said. Crews responded and knocked the fire down by around 4 a.m.

GRANBURY, Texas — The historic Nutt House hotel caught fire early Thursday morning in Granbury.

Crews were battling heavy flames coming from the 130-year-old building on the downtown Granbury Square.

Officials said the fire was coming from windows and starting to go through the roof of the building. The hotel was currently under renovation and no one was inside.

The bulk of the fire damage was on the second floor, but water and smoke damage were throughout the building.

Officials were still investigating the cause of the fire.

The hotel building was constructed in 1893 as part of the Nutt brothers' - Jacob, Jesse and David Lee - mercantile store, according to the city of Granbury. It began operating as a hotel in 1910, with rooms above the mercantile store.

The hotel was built from Texas limestone, matching several other buildings on the Granbury Square. It was also designated as a historical Texas landmark in 1970.

The Nutt family's involvement in Granbury goes back further than the current hotel building. The Nutt brothers, who were blind, began operating their mercantile store on the same site in 1874. When the youngest brother, David, built a nearby home, he began using it as an informal hotel for visiting businessmen, according to the city.

The bed-and-breakfast continued until the Nutt brothers opened the official Nutt House hotel on the second floor of their mercantile store.