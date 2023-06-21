Motorcyclist injured in I-20 accident; officials call on witnesses for investigation

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Crimes Unit is asking for help if anyone witnessed the accident or may have dash cam video of the incident.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down Tuesday morning due to a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

Officials said traffic units responded at approximately 5:57 a.m. on June 20 to westbound lanes of I-20, just east of the Mountain Creek Parkway exit between Duncanville and Grand Prairie.

The office told WFAA there was an accident involving a motorcycle and the rider was in the roadway. The rider was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Crimes Unit is asking for help from anyone who saw the accident or may have dash cam video of the incident. If you have any information of video, DCSO is asking you contact VCU@dallascounty.org or call (214)589-2343.