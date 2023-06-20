Wise County man who led authorities to bodies of wife and daughter claims son killed them, affidavit says

Robert Morairity was charged with murder, capital murder and tampering with a corpse.

WISE COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas man charged with murder in the deaths of his wife and 11-year-old daughter told authorities that his son killed them, according to the arrest affidavit.

Robert A. Morairity, 45, faces charges of murder, capital murder and tampering with a corpse after he led law enforcement to the bodies of 42-year-old Kimberly Kellam and his daughter at a home near Decatur, the Wise County Sheriff's Office said last week.

According to the affidavit, Kellam's brother-in-law had called the department June 12, saying he hadn't heard from her or her daughter since November 2022 but that the family was afraid to report them as missing because of Morairity.

"I wish they would've called us earlier, but they neglected to do that," Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told WFAA.

"They were all scared to death of this guy, they were afraid to say anything," he added.

The affidavit stated when family members asked about Kellam and her daughter that Morairity would make an excuse about where they were. The brother-in-law asked the sheriff's office to do a welfare check.

On June 12, authorities went to a home on County Road 437 near Decatur where relatives believed Morairity and his family lived. The sheriff's office said deputies arrived but determined the home had been abandoned.

Authorities on June 13 then located Morairity in Dallas, according to the sheriff's office. He was found with two of his children, who were ages 3 and 10, authorities said.

While speaking with law enforcement, Morairity had claimed his son stabbed Kellam to death in November 2022, the arrest affidavit stated. Morairity then placed her body in a large plastic container and put the container in a garage at the home on County Road 4371, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit stated that Morairity then told law enforcement that his son killed the 11-year-old child by smothering her with plastic in January or February 2023. Morairity then put her body in the garage, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Morairity led investigators to the garage where the bodies were. The 11-year-old had been wrapped in tarp while Kellam's body was found in the plastic container, the affidavit stated.

"And they had been there for quite some time… probably 5-6 months," Akin said.

Akin said the sheriff's office was still investigating how Kellam and her daughter died and the motive for their deaths.

In the affidavit, authorities said they believe Morairity committed the offenses of murder, capital murder of a person under 10 years old and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

Morairity was booked into the Wise County jail, and his bond was set at $800,000.