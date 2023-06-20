x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Schools

Allen ISD approves $75K H-E-B sponsorship for football stadium

The Texas grocer will pay the district a total of $75,000 in exchange for advertising on the main scoreboard and signage.

More Videos

ALLEN, Texas — Allen ISD approved a sponsorship deal with Texas grocer H-E-B that was proposed at its board meeting last month.

Eagle Stadium, which is one of the state's largest high school football stadiums, is only a six-minute walk from the new H-E-B store coming to Allen later this year.

The grocer agreed to pay $25,000 per year for three years to the district.

In exchange, H-E-B will get:

Exclusivity

  • Grocery category exclusivity at all AISD sponsored events at the applicable AISD facilities

Signage

  • Advertising copy on main scoreboard sign at the stadium
  • Sign on each side (home and visitor) of the stadium concourse
  • Advertising copy on one foam A-frame removable sideline sign at all AISD football and soccer games and varsity football games at the stadium
  • Advertising copy on sign in Allen High School basketball gymnasium

On-site activation

  • Ability to have a sponsor area inside the stadium at all Allen High School home varsity football games and varsity football playoff games
  • Ability to have a sponsor area outside the stadium at all Allen High School home varsity football games and varsity football playoff games

Advertising

  • One PA announcement during each Allen High School home varsity football game and varsity football playoff games
  • One "feature" per Allen High School home varsity football game and varsity playoff game (i.e.: starting line-ups, replay)
  • 1/2 page ad in the Allen High School varsity football program
  • 1/2 page ad in SOAR Magazine
  • One 30-second spot in-game and one 30-second spot pre- or post-game via HD video board at all AISD football and soccer games and varsity football playoff games at the stadium for which the HD video board is utilized
  • One PA announcement during varsity basketball games

Merchandise

  • Four tickets to each Allen High School home varsity football game

The deal went into effect on May 1 and will end on April 30, 2026. The sponsorship proposal passed unanimously.

More Texas headlines:

Related Articles

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out